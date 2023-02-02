First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain will taper off overnight with lows in the lower and middle 30s and patchy fog.  There may be some icy spots in the morning, so be careful.  Clouds will clear on Friday, and this will allow temperatures to rise into the 50s.  Below freezing temperatures in the 20s will move in Saturday morning, but with more sunshine, expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday.  Sunday will start a little warmer, with highs in the middle 60s and again sunshine.  Next week will be even warmer with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.  Showers will return Tuesday and Wednesday.  Winds tonight will be northwest or northerly at 10mph with wind gusts to 20mph and the same is true Friday.  Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 5:36pm.  The groundhog saw his shadow this morning, interpreted to mean there are 6 more weeks of winter.

