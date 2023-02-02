Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: soggy, cold for today ahead of sunnier skies this weekend

Drier and warmer by this weekend
Drier and warmer by this weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Have an umbrella close by today! Widespread showers are expected across central Mississippi for most of this afternoon and evening. Localized flash flooding concerns will also exist throughout the day with periods of heavy rainfall possible. Rain total could be up to 1-3″ by the end of the day. It will also be another chilly one out with highs only in the upper 30s to 40s. Chances for rain will gradually taper off overnight as this system finally exits to the east.

Much-needed sunshine will return for Friday as clouds clear out overhead to round out the work week. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle/upper 40s for areas in the South Delta with the rest of the area likely making it to the lower 50s. Temperatures will be quick to fall tomorrow night under clear skies to the 20s to lower 30s by early Saturday morning.

A quiet and dry weather pattern is on track to continue into the weekend as temperatures trend upwards. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky around for Saturday with highs near average in the upper 50s before topping out in the middle 60s by Sunday. Temperatures could make a run for the 70s into our next workweek with chances for rain increasing by mid-week.

