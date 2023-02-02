Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: cold, rainy Thursday; drier, brighter Friday, weekend ahead

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
THURSDAY: The last wave of rain will sweep through central and southwest Mississippi through the day, so keep the umbrellas and jackets ready! A few pockets of freezing rain will still be possible for the South Delta early, before transitioning to all rain, albeit, a cold rain; in other locations, fog could be an issue early on. Highs will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s north; to the 40s to near 50 south. Locally heavy rains could cause issues of flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rain will slowly taper off overnight with lows in falling, mainly, into the 30s.

FRIDAY: Finally, after several days of messy weather along this stalled boundary, we’ve got improving conditions to look forward to round out the work week. A lingering morning shower will be possible – otherwise, we’ll turn mostly sunny with highs ranging from the 40s north to 50s south. With skies clear overnight, we’ll fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warmer, brighter and quieter days ahead for the first weekend of February as milder air begins to invade the region. Highs will rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Saturday, middle and upper 60s Sunday amid sunshine. We’ll approach the lower 70s by early next week ahead of another wave of rain and storms due in mid-late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

