Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daughter is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after her dad died from cardiac arrest.

On Wednesday, February 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a man was transported to St. Francis Hospital by EMS because he went into cardiac arrest.

67-year-old Jerry Faulkner was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. The paramedics alerted Columbus officers at the hospital that Faulkner had visible injuries on his face and neck.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Wellborn Drive – the location where Faulkner was picked up by EMS. After speaking to witnesses, the Homicide Unit was called to take lead on the investigation.

Officials say probable cause was established to arrest and charge 37-year-old Marisa Faulkner, the victim’s daughter, with involuntary manslaughter and battery.

Faulkner is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, February 3, at 9:00 a.m.

