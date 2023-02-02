Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center

Crisler qualified to run for sheriff on February 1.
Crisler had a more than 20 year military career serving in the Marines, Army and Air Force. He...
Crisler had a more than 20 year military career serving in the Marines, Army and Air Force. He says he never thought he would see this happen in America.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff.

On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the county is expected to meet today to discuss the position.

An interim director will be named, while the county will begin a new search to fill the position full-time.

“Certainly regional. I can’t promise that we’ll be going into national publications, although the last person that occupied this [position] did have experience from Illinois, Ohio, and other places around the country as well,” said board attorney Tony Gaylor.

“I’m sure that we won’t have an issue finding a qualified person to man the position on a more permanent basis.”

Meanwhile, Gaylor says there’s currently no void of leadership at the facility.

“We have one person that’s going to be in place, and they’ve been down there for years, several years, even before Mr. Crisler was in place before the last administrator was in place,” he said. “Obviously, we still have our youth court judge, Carlyn Hicks, down there and her administrative team.”

“So, there won’t be a void of leadership in any way, shape, or form.”

Henley-Young was under a federal consent decree, but it was lifted late last year.

We have reached out to Crisler for comment and will provide that when it’s available.

