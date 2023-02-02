Chipotle Mexican Grill to break ground in Madison

Careers
Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to break ground in Madison, February 15.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, keep reading.

The city broke the news on its official Facebook page.

Groundbreaking for Chipotle, Wednesday, February 15th at 11am.

Posted by Madison the City on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Currently, there are three Chipotle locations in the state, one each in Oxford, Southaven, and Starkville according to the restaurant’s website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill also broke ground in March 2022, expected to open on East County Line Road in Ridgeland.

There is no exact start date for either new location.

