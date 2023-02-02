Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home

By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church.

It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”

Entergy Crews had to repair powerlines in the area afterwards, with over 800 customers losing power.

No other people were injured, and the authorities are now investigating.

