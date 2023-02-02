Careers
6 men arrested, charged during drug bust in McComb

From left to right: Tocorea Antonio White, 41, Deangelo Marque Williams, 41, Kendrick Andrea...
From left to right: Tocorea Antonio White, 41, Deangelo Marque Williams, 41, Kendrick Andrea Williams, 40, Gary Wayne Thompson, 39, Alfred Russell, 41, Tredarrius Porter NOT pictured(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were arrested in Pike County Tuesday during a drug bust that resulted in officials recovering around 170 grams of marijuana, around 30 grams of cocaine, approximately 6 grams of methamphetamines, and three firearms.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the narcotics division of the sheriff’s office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Avenue and C.C. Bryant Drive in McComb.

Tocorea Antonio White, 41, of McComb, MS, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamines, and a Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant.

His bond was set at $150,000.00.

Deangelo Marque Williams, 41, of McComb, MS, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and a Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant.

Kendrick Andrea Williams, 40, of McComb, MS, is charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and a Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant.  

Williams’ bond was set at $150,000.00.

Gary Wayne Thompson, 39, McComb, MS, is charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct, and a Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant.  

Thompson’s bond was set at $175,000.00.

Alfred Russell, 41, of McComb, MS, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

Tredarrius Porter is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

