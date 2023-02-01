Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Trucks catch on fire near Highland Elem. School in Ridgeland

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred Wednesday morning near Highland Elementary School.

Investigators say it happened around 4 a.m.

An emergency call came in regarding two trucks on fire off Highland Colony Parkway, officials say.

Heavy black smoke filled the air as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started and if anyone was injured.

