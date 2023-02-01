Things To Know Wednesday, February 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Bill that would expand CCID, create court system sparks protest outside Capitol

There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has gotten the pushback that House Bill 1020 has. Just one day after Jackson’s mayor compared the legislation to apartheid, hundreds made their voices heard outside the State Capitol Tuesday. The protest was held on the very same steps that Governor Tate Reeves touted Mississippi’s successes in his state of the state address the day before. According to those protesting HB 1020 Tuesday, the legislation would be among Mississippi’s greatest failures if signed into law.

2. Man arrested after Pike County deputies find 200 dosage units of ecstasy

Damian Nelson (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

Pike County deputies arrested a man after conducting a safety checkpoint on McComb-Holmesville Road on January 28. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies observed the odor of marijuana emitting from Damian Nelson’s vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, a search was conducted, and deputies found 200 dosage units of ecstasy, four firearms, and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana. Nelson is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000.

3. 150 cats rescued from alleged cruelty in Crystal Springs

150 cats rescued from alleged cruelty in Crystal Springs (The Humane Society of the United States)

One hundred and fifty cats were rescued from alleged cruelty in Crystal Springs. The Humane Society of the United States assisted the City of Crystal Springs in an alleged large-scale neglect situation on January 31. Law enforcement served a search and seizure warrant on three residential properties owned by one individual around 9 a.m. A press release said 150 cats were found in “filthy, fly and flea-infested conditions throughout the residences,” and ten dead cats were found in a freezer.

