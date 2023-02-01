Over $1.2m in Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants awarded

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has announced the 2023 grantees for the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant program (MHSPG).

In 2021, the Legislature authorized the creation of the MHSPG program to acquire sites related to Civil War battles, Native American archaeology, and civil rights history.

These funds will allow endangered and significant properties to be preserved.

“For over 20 years, the state legislature has offered generous support for Community Heritage Preservation Grant funding, which has aided in the rehabilitation of hundreds of Mississippi’s historic courthouses, schools, and other landmark buildings,” said Barry White, director of historic preservation at MDAH. “These grants elevate Mississippi’s capability to preserve important properties, tell their broader stories, and attract new visitors.”

The grantee sites for this year are as follows :

Howell Tract, Prentiss County, American Battlefield Trust - $375,000

Pendleton Tract, Hinds County, American Battlefield Trust - $539,000

Harmon Tract, Alcorn County, American Battlefield Trust - $110,000

Buford Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $50,000

Jones Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $30,000

Shiers Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $67,500

Wilson Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $52,500

