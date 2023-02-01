Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Over $1.2m in Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants awarded

These funds will allow endangered and significant properties to be preserved.
These funds will allow endangered and significant properties to be preserved.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has announced the 2023 grantees for the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant program (MHSPG).

In 2021, the Legislature authorized the creation of the MHSPG program to acquire sites related to Civil War battles, Native American archaeology, and civil rights history.

These funds will allow endangered and significant properties to be preserved.

“For over 20 years, the state legislature has offered generous support for Community Heritage Preservation Grant funding, which has aided in the rehabilitation of hundreds of Mississippi’s historic courthouses, schools, and other landmark buildings,” said Barry White, director of historic preservation at MDAH. “These grants elevate Mississippi’s capability to preserve important properties, tell their broader stories, and attract new visitors.”

The grantee sites for this year are as follows:

  • Howell Tract, Prentiss County, American Battlefield Trust - $375,000
  • Pendleton Tract, Hinds County, American Battlefield Trust - $539,000
  • Harmon Tract, Alcorn County, American Battlefield Trust - $110,000
  • Buford Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $50,000
  • Jones Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $30,000
  • Shiers Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $67,500
  • Wilson Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $52,500

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
13-year-old dies in Vicksburg after being shot in chest
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

Latest News

David Kenney discusses his experiences in TV journalism.
David Kenney Interview
Canton teen sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of then 16-year-old
Canton teen sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of then 16-year-old
Authorities seize over 11,000 units of counterfeit fentanyl in Hinds County drug bust
Over 11,000 units of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Hinds Co. drug bust
Students at John Hopkins Elementary voted to name a new bear at the Jackson Zoo "Mathan."
Months after being hit by a car, Jackson Zoo’s newest bear doing ‘remarkably well’