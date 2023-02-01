Two arrested, one on the run in shooting death of 13-year-old in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department has arrested two people while a third individual remains on the run in the shooting death of a 13-year-old in Vicksburg Monday night.

The 13-year-old was shot in the chest and died on the scene, police say. Two other people escaped with injuries; one teenager was shot in the foot and another in the shoulder.

Wednesday, VPD said 19-year-old Koury DeMichael Lawrence has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Another unnamed suspect was also arrested on Tuesday night.

Phillip Moore Junior, 16, remains on the run.

Once found, he will also be charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

If you have any information on where Moore could be, you are urged to call the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

After learning about the deadly shooting, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. instated a 10 p.m. curfew for anyone under 17 until further notice.

