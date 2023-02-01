Careers
Multiple Central Mississippi high school football players sign to play college football

Madison Central Senior and Jackson State football commit Isaiah Spencer poses for pictures with family(WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone and Kasie Thomas
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2023 National Signing Day period on Wednesday saw a numerous amount of local Mississippi high school football talent sign their national letter of intent to play collegiate football in the upcoming 2023 season.

Below is a list of graduating high school seniors recorded by WLBT Sports that signed to play football at the next level:

Brandon High School
  • Dysart Bell - Mississippi College
  • Decoreyea Buchanan - East Central Community College
  • Lester Miller - Ole Miss
  • Mekhi Stingley - Louisiana Christian University
  • Lakendrick Anderson - Mississippi Delta Community College
  • Deaundre Washington - East Mississippi Community College
Canton High School
  • Curtis Brown - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
  • Montrayvious Carter - Hinds Community College
  • Jadarrius Gordan - Pearl River Community College
  • Shemar Porter - Hinds Community College
  • Treveon Henderson - Hinds Community College
  • Tamarcus McGee - Hinds Community College
Clinton High School
  • JaKobe Calvin - Hinds Community College
  • Cameron Williams - Hinds Community College
  • Jacquavyian Carter - East Central Community College
  • Jordyn Battee - Hinds Community College
  • Christian Washington - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
  • Kenny Andrews - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Lanier High School
  • Christopher Willis Jr. - Mississippi Delta Community College
  • Randy Mack - Mississippi Delta Community College
  • Jaylan Shepherd - Wayland Baptist University
  • Ashton Jackson - Gordon State College
  • Rahman Ivy - Gordon State College
Madison Central High School
  • Braxton Barney - Jackson State University
  • Jay Matthews - Holmes Community College
  • Jake Norris - U.S. Naval Academy
  • Deandre Pullen - Northwest Mississippi Community College
  • Isaiah Spencer - Jackson State University
Madison-Ridgeland Academy
  • Cole Parker - Mississippi Valley State University
  • Noah Short - U.S. Naval Academy
  • Pax Hughes - University of Southern Mississippi
  • Jeff Polk - Southwest Mississippi Community College
Northwest Rankin High School
  • Javien Crump - East Central Community College
  • Brendan Brown - East Mississippi Community College
  • Christian Baglione - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Ridgeland High School
  • Kennedy Baker - Mississippi Delta Community College
  • Brendon Magee - Mississippi Valley State University
  • Keldron Williams - Mississippi Delta Community College

