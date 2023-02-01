Multiple Central Mississippi high school football players sign to play college football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2023 National Signing Day period on Wednesday saw a numerous amount of local Mississippi high school football talent sign their national letter of intent to play collegiate football in the upcoming 2023 season.

Below is a list of graduating high school seniors recorded by WLBT Sports that signed to play football at the next level:

Brandon High School

Dysart Bell - Mississippi College

Decoreyea Buchanan - East Central Community College

Lester Miller - Ole Miss

Mekhi Stingley - Louisiana Christian University

Lakendrick Anderson - Mississippi Delta Community College

Deaundre Washington - East Mississippi Community College

Canton High School

Curtis Brown - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Montrayvious Carter - Hinds Community College

Jadarrius Gordan - Pearl River Community College

Shemar Porter - Hinds Community College

Treveon Henderson - Hinds Community College

Tamarcus McGee - Hinds Community College

Clinton High School

JaKobe Calvin - Hinds Community College

Cameron Williams - Hinds Community College

Jacquavyian Carter - East Central Community College

Jordyn Battee - Hinds Community College

Christian Washington - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Kenny Andrews - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Lanier High School

Christopher Willis Jr. - Mississippi Delta Community College

Randy Mack - Mississippi Delta Community College

Jaylan Shepherd - Wayland Baptist University

Ashton Jackson - Gordon State College

Rahman Ivy - Gordon State College

Madison Central High School

Braxton Barney - Jackson State University

Jay Matthews - Holmes Community College

Jake Norris - U.S. Naval Academy

Deandre Pullen - Northwest Mississippi Community College

Isaiah Spencer - Jackson State University

Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Cole Parker - Mississippi Valley State University

Noah Short - U.S. Naval Academy

Pax Hughes - University of Southern Mississippi

Jeff Polk - Southwest Mississippi Community College

Northwest Rankin High School

Javien Crump - East Central Community College

Brendan Brown - East Mississippi Community College

Christian Baglione - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Ridgeland High School

Kennedy Baker - Mississippi Delta Community College

Brendon Magee - Mississippi Valley State University

Keldron Williams - Mississippi Delta Community College

