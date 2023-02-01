Multiple Central Mississippi high school football players sign to play college football
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2023 National Signing Day period on Wednesday saw a numerous amount of local Mississippi high school football talent sign their national letter of intent to play collegiate football in the upcoming 2023 season.
Below is a list of graduating high school seniors recorded by WLBT Sports that signed to play football at the next level:
Brandon High School
- Dysart Bell - Mississippi College
- Decoreyea Buchanan - East Central Community College
- Lester Miller - Ole Miss
- Mekhi Stingley - Louisiana Christian University
- Lakendrick Anderson - Mississippi Delta Community College
- Deaundre Washington - East Mississippi Community College
Canton High School
- Curtis Brown - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
- Montrayvious Carter - Hinds Community College
- Jadarrius Gordan - Pearl River Community College
- Shemar Porter - Hinds Community College
- Treveon Henderson - Hinds Community College
- Tamarcus McGee - Hinds Community College
Clinton High School
- JaKobe Calvin - Hinds Community College
- Cameron Williams - Hinds Community College
- Jacquavyian Carter - East Central Community College
- Jordyn Battee - Hinds Community College
- Christian Washington - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
- Kenny Andrews - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Lanier High School
- Christopher Willis Jr. - Mississippi Delta Community College
- Randy Mack - Mississippi Delta Community College
- Jaylan Shepherd - Wayland Baptist University
- Ashton Jackson - Gordon State College
- Rahman Ivy - Gordon State College
Madison Central High School
- Braxton Barney - Jackson State University
- Jay Matthews - Holmes Community College
- Jake Norris - U.S. Naval Academy
- Deandre Pullen - Northwest Mississippi Community College
- Isaiah Spencer - Jackson State University
Madison-Ridgeland Academy
- Cole Parker - Mississippi Valley State University
- Noah Short - U.S. Naval Academy
- Pax Hughes - University of Southern Mississippi
- Jeff Polk - Southwest Mississippi Community College
Northwest Rankin High School
- Javien Crump - East Central Community College
- Brendan Brown - East Mississippi Community College
- Christian Baglione - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Ridgeland High School
- Kennedy Baker - Mississippi Delta Community College
- Brendon Magee - Mississippi Valley State University
- Keldron Williams - Mississippi Delta Community College
