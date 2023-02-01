Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Months after being hit by a car, Jackson Zoo’s newest bear doing ‘remarkably well’

Students at John Hopkins Elementary voted to name a new bear at the Jackson Zoo "Mathan."
Students at John Hopkins Elementary voted to name a new bear at the Jackson Zoo "Mathan."(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear that was brought to the Jackson Zoo after it was abandoned by its mother and hit by a car has made a recovery and is now on display to the public.

“He’s doing remarkably well,” said Dave Wetzel, deputy director of zoos for the Parks and Recreation Department.

“The original goal was to hopefully get him to a point where we could send him back to the wild, but he’s got some neurological problems from being hit by a car,” Wetzel said. “So, he’s a good candidate for here.”

Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks took the bear, now named Mathan, to the zoo late last summer after it was hit by a car.

After realizing the North American Black Bear could not be returned to the wild, zookeepers began training him to live in an exhibit.

The zoo was able to put Mathan on display about a week ago.

“Because of the weather, we haven’t had a lot of attendance, so he hasn’t had a lot of noise, but he’s had enough that we could tell he wasn’t really overly concerned,” Wetzel said.

“He wasn’t really thrilled about the gibbons screaming all day long, but that’s what gibbons do.”

So far, Mathan has made a near-full recovery and currently weighs in at 65 pounds.

“His diet right now consists of dog food, omnivore chow, apples, bananas, carrots, sweet potatoes, grapes, raisins, peanut butter... Bears are omnivores, so we give him a little bit of everything,” he said.

The zoo is still working to get permanent signage for his exhibit.

Fourth and fifth graders at John Hopkins Elementary named the bear Mathan before Christmas break.

Wetzel said the zoo also is working on getting Mathan a partner. He is currently the only North American Black Bear at the park.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
13-year-old dies in Vicksburg after being shot in chest
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

Latest News

One arrested, another on the run in shooting death of 13-year-old in Vicksburg
Two arrested, one on the run in shooting death of 13-year-old in Vicksburg
Jackson residents frustrated with road repair delays.
Jackson residents frustrated with broken traffic lights, road infrastructure repair delays
Jackson residents frustrated with road repair delays.
Jackson road infrastructure delays
MDEQ Executive Director Christopher Wells
MDEQ director questions why EPA seeking 53-year-old data in civil rights probe