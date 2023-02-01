Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

MDOT highlights former WLBT reporter in honor of Black History Month

David Kenney reflects on his career and the pioneers that came before him.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former WLBT reporter was highlighted by the Mississippi Department of Transportation in honor of Black History Month.

The department profiled two employees, Terrance Yarbrough, the director of human resources, and David Kenney, a public information officer.

Prior to joining MDOT, Kenney worked as a TV news reporter for 27 years, including 25 years at WLBT.

He began his career in Mason City, Iowa, where he became the first person of color on the air.

“People would say to me that they had never really seen anybody on air, and I was proud to be that first person,” he said. “I felt it was a big responsibility for me to do good and to always be fair and accurate, and kind to people.”

Kenney joined MDOT in August 2021 and currently is the public information officer for MDOT’s Northern District.

Terrence Yarbrough
Terrence Yarbrough(MDOT)

Yarbrough has been working with MDOT since March 2021 and made history when he became the agency’s first African American human resources director.

“When I was leaving college, my godfather was selected by Gov. Ronnie Musgrove to be the very first African American lieutenant colonel for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety,” he said. He said experiencing that distinction himself has been “really unique.”

Prior to taking a role with MDOT, Yarbrough spent more than 10 years working as director of service retirement for the Public Employees Retirement System.

