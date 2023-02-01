Man shot while trying to stop attempted carjacking, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to a business along McDowell Road. When they arrived, investigators say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

JPD says the victim was shot while attempting to stop two males from stealing his vehicle.

Police say the suspects ran from the scene traveling east on McDowell Road with the victim’s white Jeep. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.