Man arrested after Pike County deputies find 200 dosage units of ecstasy

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County deputies arrested a man after conducting a safety checkpoint on McComb-Holmesville Road on January 28.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies observed the odor of marijuana emitting from Damian Nelson’s vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, a search was conducted, and deputies found 200 dosage units of ecstasy, four firearms, and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Nelson is charged with trafficking in controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.