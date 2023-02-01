Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man arrested after Pike County deputies find 200 dosage units of ecstasy

Damian Nelson
Damian Nelson(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County deputies arrested a man after conducting a safety checkpoint on McComb-Holmesville Road on January 28.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies observed the odor of marijuana emitting from Damian Nelson’s vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, a search was conducted, and deputies found 200 dosage units of ecstasy, four firearms, and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Nelson is charged with trafficking in controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000.

