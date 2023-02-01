Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Madison man sentenced for hitting father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat

John Saxton, 33
John Saxton, 33(Madison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Madison, Mississippi was sentenced to prison Wednesday for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat in 2021.

On August 24, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the Ashbrooke subdivision regarding a domestic incident, when officials found the then 62-year-old father-in-law with a severe head wound.

John Garran Saxton, then 32 years old, also reportedly slapped his mother-in-law prior to pulling a gun on the father-in-law and later attacking him with a bat.

According to the Madison and Rankin County District Attorney’s Office, Saxton was convicted after a jury trial on October 26, 2022, of one count of aggravated assault.

During a sentencing hearing held Wednesday morning, the victim of the assault and his daughter, who was married to Saxton at the time, spoke and pleaded for substantial prison time for the assault.

They described Saxton’s prior domestic violence and anger issues as well as highlighting the permanent injuries suffered by the victim.

Saxton was sentenced to serve twenty years with the last two years being suspended, leaving 18 years to serve.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
13-year-old dies in Vicksburg after being shot in chest
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
David Kenney discusses his experiences in TV journalism.
MDOT highlights former WLBT reporter in honor of Black History Month
David Kenney discusses his experiences in TV journalism.
David Kenney Interview
Canton teen sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of then 16-year-old
Canton teen sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of then 16-year-old