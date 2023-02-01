Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JSU Softball receives predicted SWAC finish for 2023 season

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Softball program received its predicted order of finish Wednesday from the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the upcoming 2023 season.

The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

According to the release, the Lady Tigers are predicted to finish second in the Eastern Division of the SWAC and fourth overall with 53 points, behind division favorite Alabama State. JSU tallied three first-place votes as well, tied with the Lady Hornets squad for the most in the eastern division.

Prairie View A&M was tabbed to finish first in the Western Division of the league and received a total of seven first-place votes.

The 2023 SWAC Softball regular season is set to begin next week with league teams returning to action.

The conference tournament will be held May 9-12 (May 13 if necessary) at the Gulfport Sportsplex located in Gulfport, Miss.

The league is scheduled to announce the 2023 SWAC Softball Preseason Team and Individual Awards selections tomorrow (Feb. 2).

For the full list of preseason poll rankings, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
13-year-old dies in Vicksburg after being shot in chest
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard