JSU Softball receives predicted SWAC finish for 2023 season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Softball program received its predicted order of finish Wednesday from the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the upcoming 2023 season.

The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

According to the release, the Lady Tigers are predicted to finish second in the Eastern Division of the SWAC and fourth overall with 53 points, behind division favorite Alabama State. JSU tallied three first-place votes as well, tied with the Lady Hornets squad for the most in the eastern division.

Prairie View A&M was tabbed to finish first in the Western Division of the league and received a total of seven first-place votes.

The 2023 SWAC Softball regular season is set to begin next week with league teams returning to action.

The conference tournament will be held May 9-12 (May 13 if necessary) at the Gulfport Sportsplex located in Gulfport, Miss.

The league is scheduled to announce the 2023 SWAC Softball Preseason Team and Individual Awards selections tomorrow (Feb. 2).

For the full list of preseason poll rankings, click here.

