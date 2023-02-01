Careers
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes to the Caribbean.(Frontier Airlines via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Low-cost airline Frontier says it’s offering exclusive access to unlimited flights for summertime passengers.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced its new “All-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass” at an introductory price of $399.

According to Frontier, the flight pass will offer unlimited flights between its U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! summer pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines.

The low-cost airline said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces an expansion of service with several new routes to the Caribbean.

Representatives with Frontier said domestic travel can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure, while international travel can be booked and confirmed starting 10 days before flight departure.

“For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities,” Shurz said.

Previously, Frontier Airlines announced its GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023. The price for that pass is currently listed at a limited-time offer of $999.

Frontier Airlines has many U.S., Caribbean and Latin America destinations listed.

More information on Frontier’s summer pass can be found online.

