First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More rain is on the way, just light showers tonight, but heavier rain is possible during the day Thursday. We could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain. Temperatures tonight will hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Not much change is expected Thursday. Rain will taper off Thursday night and glimpses of sunshine are likely Friday as highs return to the 50s. The weekend looks sunny with frost possible Saturday morning, but highs in the upper 50s. 60s return on Sunday. 70-degree weather is likely next week, although we may see more showers. A winter weather advisory continues tonight for Humphreys, Sharkey & Issaquena counties for potential icing from rain and near freezing temperatures. Check or rethink travel into this area and especially into areas farther north. Severe storms are unlikely in the forecast over the next five to seven days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.