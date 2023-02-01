First Alert Forecast: Winter weather advisories are in motion for counties in our viewing area, and we are tracking heavy rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

We are watching winter weather advisories this morning for Issequena, Sharkey, and Humphreys until noon!

Our unsettled weather pattern continues Wednesday through Thursday as another front begins to build and slowly move through the area. We can expect light to moderate rainfall to impact us during this time with temperatures hanging in the upper 40s to low 50s through Friday. Wednesday and Thursday, we are looking at an increase in rain chances overtime between 50 to 70% chance of showers. More rain is in store for us Thursday as the system moves through increasing our chances for flash flooding and localized flooding across the area.

Heavy rainfall is on the way for Thursday as our next system moves into the area. 2 to 3 inches locally with some people maybe seeing upwards of 4 inches.

By Friday, Highs will remain in the low 50s with the front moving through on Friday night. Lows going into Saturday morning look to be at freezing point. So, we can’t rule out ice and frost Saturday morning as Lows fall below freezing Friday night going into Saturday morning.

By Sunday, we are looking at Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s as we head into the weekend. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies. Our rain chances look to exit for the weekend. A quiet and warmer weekend is in store for us.

