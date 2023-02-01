Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: cold, soggy weather to continue into Thursday

Sunnier skies expected by this weekend
Drier weather likely by Friday
Drier weather likely by Friday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The potential for light freezing rain and pockets of sleet will continue this afternoon across the Lower Delta where temperatures are flirting with freezing. Use extreme caution when traveling on the roadways up this way, especially on bridges/overpasses where a light icing is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 6 PM for Issaquena, Sharkey, and Humphreys Counties. Otherwise, another gloomy, cold afternoon in the 30s and 40s is ahead of us with the chance for rain at times. Passing showers will be around during the overnight periods as temperatures drop to the 30s and 40s.

Periods of heavier rainfall are forecast to track in for most of the day on Thursday as an area of low-pressure moves in. Localized flash flooding concerns will be present tomorrow where rain totals could be up to 2-3″ in some spots. Expect highs to only reach the 40s and 50s during the afternoon hours. The chance for rain will gradually taper off tomorrow night into Friday morning as this system exits to the east.

Much needed sunshine will finally make a return by Friday to round out the work week. We’ll continue to enjoy the brighter skies into the weekend as well as temperatures begin to trend upwards. Highs on Saturday are forecast to reach the middle/upper 50s ahead of 60-degree weather on Sunday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
13-year-old dies in Vicksburg after being shot in chest
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

Latest News

Issequena, Sharkey, and Humphreys counties are under Winter Weather Advisories this morning...
First Alert Forecast: Winter weather advisories are in motion for counties in our viewing area, and we are tracking heavy rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast!
Heavy rainfall is on the way for Thursday as our next system moves into the area. 2 to 3 inches...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Wet weather likely through Thursday
First Alert Forecast: dreary, chilly weather to continue through mid-week