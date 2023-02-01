First Alert Forecast: cold, soggy weather to continue into Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The potential for light freezing rain and pockets of sleet will continue this afternoon across the Lower Delta where temperatures are flirting with freezing. Use extreme caution when traveling on the roadways up this way, especially on bridges/overpasses where a light icing is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 6 PM for Issaquena, Sharkey, and Humphreys Counties. Otherwise, another gloomy, cold afternoon in the 30s and 40s is ahead of us with the chance for rain at times. Passing showers will be around during the overnight periods as temperatures drop to the 30s and 40s.

Periods of heavier rainfall are forecast to track in for most of the day on Thursday as an area of low-pressure moves in. Localized flash flooding concerns will be present tomorrow where rain totals could be up to 2-3″ in some spots. Expect highs to only reach the 40s and 50s during the afternoon hours. The chance for rain will gradually taper off tomorrow night into Friday morning as this system exits to the east.

Much needed sunshine will finally make a return by Friday to round out the work week. We’ll continue to enjoy the brighter skies into the weekend as well as temperatures begin to trend upwards. Highs on Saturday are forecast to reach the middle/upper 50s ahead of 60-degree weather on Sunday.

