Clinton and Brandon will play in the Class 6A state soccer championship

The game will be played at Ridgeland High School on Saturday
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton and Brandon boys’ soccer entered Tuesday with a chance to meet in the Class 6A state championship game. On a cold and rainy night, the Arrows hosted Starkville in the North State Championship, and the Bulldogs hosted Gulfport in the South State Championship.

In Clinton, the Arrows hit the back of the net late in the first half, when Brice Nunnery got ahold of a rebound and got it passed Yellow Jacket goalkeeper Xavier Edell. Nunnery would add another goal later in the game, and Hayden Thomas added a goal on a penalty kick, as the Arrows blanked the Yellow Jackets, 3-0.

The Bulldogs and Admirals were locked in a scoreless game all the way to overtime, but Nygel Jobe broke the scoreless tie, tucking a shot into the corner of the net in the extra frame. Jeison Ramos added a goal on a PK, and the Bulldogs won 2-0.

The Arrows and Bulldogs will meet in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday at Ridgeland High School. The game starts at 6 p.m.

The Clinton girls’ soccer team was scheduled to face Lewisburg Tuesday, but due to icy conditions, the game was postponed to Thursday.

In boys’ Class I, St. Andrew’s Episcopal defeated Amory 6-2. The Saints will play Sacred Heart Saturday at 2 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.

