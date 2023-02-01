Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Canton teen sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of then 16-year-old

Canton teen sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of then 16-year-old
Canton teen sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of then 16-year-old(Madison and Rankin County DA's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager from Canton was sentenced to prison Wednesday for the murder of Lakender Francis, which took place in 2021.

According to the Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Office, 17-year-old Marcus Luckett, Jr., who was 15 at the time of the murder, pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the Madison County Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

On April 24, 2021, Luckett followed a vehicle from Canton into Ridgeland on I-55. While passing the Renaissance Mall, Luckett fired shots at the vehicle, striking and killing Lakender Francis, who was 16, and wounding Kaiden Thomas, who was 19 years old during the time of the incident.

Luckett was ordered to serve 40 years and to be released after serving 28 years without the possibility of parole or early release.

He will be on five years of supervised probation upon his release.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
13-year-old dies in Vicksburg after being shot in chest
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
David Kenney discusses his experiences in TV journalism.
MDOT highlights former WLBT reporter in honor of Black History Month
David Kenney discusses his experiences in TV journalism.
David Kenney Interview
These funds will allow endangered and significant properties to be preserved.
Over $1.2m in Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants awarded