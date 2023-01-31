Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Vicksburg mayor instates curfew for minors following shooting death of 13-year-old

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Vicksburg has implemented a curfew after a teenager was killed and three others were injured in the city late Monday night.

The boy, who was 13 years old, was shot in the chest, police say. A 15-year-old was shot in the foot and a third person was shot in the shoulder.

As a crime prevention measure, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has now issued a curfew for juveniles which will start Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The proclamation states that minors 17 and under who are unmarried and not emancipated shall not be on any public streets, highways, parks, vacant lots, establishments or other public places within the city from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.

“This curfew protects children and is in the best interest of public health, safety and welfare,” the statement concludes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided...
21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473
Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty

Latest News

From Europe to Rankin, these dogs are taking millions of dollars in drugs off the streets
Today at 11 - WLBT
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson to hire private firm to seek out next public works director
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, January 31