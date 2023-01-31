Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Memphis to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols Wednesday morning, NBC reporter Priscilla Thompson confirmed Tuesday.

The funeral will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a eulogy.

READ MORE — Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided...
21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473
Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed

Latest News

From Europe to Rankin, these dogs are taking millions of dollars in drugs off the streets
A 19-foot red and white Mako skiff four overdue boaters were aboard before going missing in the...
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby