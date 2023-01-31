Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Memphis to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols Wednesday morning, NBC reporter Priscilla Thompson confirmed Tuesday.
The funeral will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a eulogy.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.