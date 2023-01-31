Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

13-year-old Vicksburg teenager dies after being shot in chest

Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.(Live 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a teenager.

The Vicksburg Daily News is reporting that two other people were injured in that shooting.

It happened just before midnight at Speed and Washington Streets.

The boy who died was only 13. Police say he was shot in the chest.

A 15-year-old was shot in the foot and a third person was shot in the shoulder.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting and have not released any details about possible suspects.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided...
21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473
Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Another suspect named in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven
Another suspect named in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven
Journey of medical marijuana patients leads to product research in the state
Journey of medical marijuana patients leads to product research in the state
Sinking vessel near Pascagoula
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula