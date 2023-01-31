13-year-old Vicksburg teenager dies after being shot in chest

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a teenager.

The Vicksburg Daily News is reporting that two other people were injured in that shooting.

It happened just before midnight at Speed and Washington Streets.

The boy who died was only 13. Police say he was shot in the chest.

A 15-year-old was shot in the foot and a third person was shot in the shoulder.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting and have not released any details about possible suspects.

