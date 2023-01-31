Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Senator Chris McDaniel joins race for Lt. Governor

By Holly Emery
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The name Chris McDaniel is one some Mississippians may recognize either as a state senator or a man who’s had several campaigns for U.S. Senate over the years.

“We are here because of our great conservative legacy. From Kirk Fordice all the way to Tate Reeves, this party must learn to work together again if we were to accomplish old and great things for the state,” McDaniel said.

The far-right Republican said he’s building his candidacy on original Republican beliefs and values, and wants to slow the growth of moderate and left ideologies.

“There was no honoring compromise, there is only weakness in surrender. We must insist that our party be a party of warriors, of fighters, of conservatives,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said if elected, he’s focusing on “eliminating the woke culture in our schools and universities” and getting rid of tenure for teachers to prevent “sending our children to universities and colleges only to have them brainwashed and coming back as little Socialist.”

So what makes him different from Republican incumbent Delbert Hosemann?

McDaniel said there’s a clear difference - his unwillingness to compromise with the other side.

“The House is filled with good solid, strong Republicans. Their agenda is being blocked, not by the Senate, but by Delbert Hosemann. He’s worked hard to do that,” McDaniel said. “In short, Delbert likes to reach across the aisle. He likes to compromise our belief systems. He is empowering Mississippi Democrats and the results are evident.”

Hosemann’s senior advisor released a statement firing back at McDaniel stating in part:

“After being rejected by Mississippians in three failed statewide campaigns, the least effective politician in the state with the largest ego is running again, this time for Lt. Governor. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s conservative record is clear, implementing Voter ID to secure our elections, delivering the largest tax cut in Mississippi’s history, and overseeing a major teacher pay raise. Results matter and Delbert delivers.”

“We’re going to be bold, we’re not going to compromise, we’re not going to reach across the aisle. Because we’re going to choose correctly,” McDaniel explained.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471

Latest News

Rankin County K9 Unit Supervisor Chris Picou does a demonstration with Iwon, a Belgian...
From Europe to Rankin, these dogs are taking millions of dollars in drugs off the streets
Rankin County K9 Unit Supervisor Chris Picou does a demonstration with Iwon, a Belgian...
Rankin County K9 demonstration
Senator Chris McDaniel joins race for Lt. Governor
Gov. Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address