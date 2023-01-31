Senator Chris McDaniel joins race for Lt. Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The name Chris McDaniel is one some Mississippians may recognize either as a state senator or a man who’s had several campaigns for U.S. Senate over the years.

“We are here because of our great conservative legacy. From Kirk Fordice all the way to Tate Reeves, this party must learn to work together again if we were to accomplish old and great things for the state,” McDaniel said.

The far-right Republican said he’s building his candidacy on original Republican beliefs and values, and wants to slow the growth of moderate and left ideologies.

“There was no honoring compromise, there is only weakness in surrender. We must insist that our party be a party of warriors, of fighters, of conservatives,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said if elected, he’s focusing on “eliminating the woke culture in our schools and universities” and getting rid of tenure for teachers to prevent “sending our children to universities and colleges only to have them brainwashed and coming back as little Socialist.”

So what makes him different from Republican incumbent Delbert Hosemann?

McDaniel said there’s a clear difference - his unwillingness to compromise with the other side.

“The House is filled with good solid, strong Republicans. Their agenda is being blocked, not by the Senate, but by Delbert Hosemann. He’s worked hard to do that,” McDaniel said. “In short, Delbert likes to reach across the aisle. He likes to compromise our belief systems. He is empowering Mississippi Democrats and the results are evident.”

Hosemann’s senior advisor released a statement firing back at McDaniel stating in part:

“After being rejected by Mississippians in three failed statewide campaigns, the least effective politician in the state with the largest ego is running again, this time for Lt. Governor. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s conservative record is clear, implementing Voter ID to secure our elections, delivering the largest tax cut in Mississippi’s history, and overseeing a major teacher pay raise. Results matter and Delbert delivers.”

“We’re going to be bold, we’re not going to compromise, we’re not going to reach across the aisle. Because we’re going to choose correctly,” McDaniel explained.

