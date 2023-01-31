Careers
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced for killing a 25-year-old in front of his girlfriend and son in 2019.

On May 12, 2019, Andante Nelson had just pulled up to his home in Jackson after eating Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and 3-year-old son. Before they could leave their vehicle, Demario Snell shot Nelson multiple times, killing him.

Snell will now spend thirty years in custody with ten years suspended. Snell will serve his 20 year sentence day-for-day without the possibility of parole.

He was also sentenced to 30 years for an unrelated drive-by shooting.

