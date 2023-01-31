Careers
Performers honor Black history through song and spoken word

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens poured into Duling Hall to be a part of a program that, through songs and spoken word, brings voices of the past, present, and future together.

The purpose was to unify and uplift one another, and to remind each other of the sacrifice others made to help get us to where we are today.

”Black history is so much more than just this season and Black History Month,” said one performer. “I’m excited for people to learn and for people to understand some of the struggles and to move forward from that.”

The program was sponsored by Opera Mississippi and Atmos Energy.

