Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian hospital after being stabbed in Quitman.
Emergency responders were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported by Paratech EMS and was said to be in critical condition. A knife was found near where the stabbing happened.
A female was taken into custody. No names were immediately released.
