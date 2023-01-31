Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man charged with murder in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have captured and charged a man allegedly involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in Belhaven.

Darren Shannon has been charged with the murder of Corey Price, who was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven home.

Three juveniles have already been charged.

