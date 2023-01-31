Madison Co. man to spend 25 years in prison for sexually abusing foster daughter

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man will spend more than two decades behind bars after he pleaded guilty to the sexual battery of his foster daughter.

Michael Anthony Lee, 41, was sentenced to 25 years without the possibility of parole or early release. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Lee and his wife, who both lived in Canton, were licensed foster parents through the department when the teen was placed.

Lee began engaging in sexual contact with the 15-year-old victim shortly after she was placed in their home.

The abuse continued throughout the victim’s six-month stay at the house.

