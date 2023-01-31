Careers
JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say.

According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car.

At least six evidence markers were placed on the ground nearby.

Police say that investigators are still gathering information from the scene.

