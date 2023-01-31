JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say.

According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car.

At least six evidence markers were placed on the ground nearby.

Police say that investigators are still gathering information from the scene.

