Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating

When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof had collapsed before getting to the scene.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation of an overnight house fire in the Glade community that destroyed an off-duty deputy’s home.

The house fire was reported on Bell Road on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m. Deputy/K9 Handler James Bell, his wife and two children were not at home at the time of the fire.

Glade, M&M, Powers, Rustin and Sandersville volunteer fire department units responded to the scene.

When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof had collapsed before getting to the scene.

There were no injuries reported to any emergency responders on the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, the Bell family lost virtually all of their belongings in the fire.

This story will be updated when information is provided on how community members can help this family in their time of need.

