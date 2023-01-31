Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years

A comet discovered just last year is finally visible to skywatchers on Earth, and could become visible to the unaided eye as it gets closer.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Keep an eye out for an unusual light in the sky - a green comet is set to zoom past Earth for the first time in 50,000 years.

Astronomers first discovered the icy celestial object in March.

They believe the last time the comet was visible in the night sky was during the Stone Age.

Its orbit passes through the outer reaches of the solar system, which is why it has taken such a long time to swing by our planet again.

The comet will make its closest pass to Earth between Wednesday and Thursday.

It will appear as a faint green smudge near the North Star.

And don’t worry about the comet coming too close - it will be at least 26 million miles away, more than 100 times as far as the moon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided...
21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473
Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed

Latest News

From Europe to Rankin, these dogs are taking millions of dollars in drugs off the streets
Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and...
Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline
President Joe Biden discusses overdue infrastructure improvements during a trip to New York...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner