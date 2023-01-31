First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for Humphreys, Issaquena and Sharkey counties until noon Wednesday. A glazing is possible that could cause travel issues. North and west of there, conditions will be much worse. Please check road conditions through MDOT or another reliable traffic source before traveling tonight or over the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s with highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the 40s and 50s. Rain is likely over the next couple of days. Severe storms are unlikely this week. The weather will clear Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows Friday morning will be close to freezing. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s, closer to 60 on Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday. Average high this time of year is 59 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 5:34pm.

