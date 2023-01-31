First Alert Forecast: More rain to impact South Mississippi through Thursday, and this weekend we are forecasting a rise in temperatures as Highs return to the 60s by Sunday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

Dense Fog Advisory is in store for several of our counties!

Our unsettled weather pattern returns Tuesday through Thursday as another front begins to build and slowly move through the area. We can expect light to moderate rainfall to impact us during this time with temperatures hanging in the low 50s through Friday.

Flash flooding is likely on Thursday after heavy rain returns to the area with our next system!

Tuesday through Thursday, we are looking at an increase in rain chances overtime between 50 to 70% chance of showers.

By Friday, Highs will remain in the low 50s with the front moving through on Friday night. Lows going into Saturday morning look to be at freezing point. So, we can’t rule out ice and frost Saturday morning.

As we head into the weekend, we are looking at Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s by Sunday. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies. Our rain chances look to exit for the weekend. A quiet and warmer weekend is in store for us.

