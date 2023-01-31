Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: dreary, chilly weather to continue through mid-week

Wet weather likely through Thursday
Wet weather likely through Thursday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another gloomy and overcast afternoon is in store for the area today with a stalled boundary draped overhead. We should also see a bit of spread in temperatures today with this front. Expect highs in the Lower Delta to only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, middle to upper 40s closer to the Jackson Metro, and in the 50s farther to the southeast. Showers will also be possible today, mainly during the evening hours, as a disturbance rides along the front. A few showers could linger around during the overnight period as temperatures fall to the 30s to lower 40s.

We’re also expecting to have a temperature gradient across central Mississippi again on Wednesday. Highs in Jackson will get close to 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon with 40s expected to the NW and 50s to the SE. Chances for rain will also gradually pick up by the end of the day into tomorrow night.

Periods of heavier rainfall are likely during the day Thursday, which could result in localized flash flooding in some spots. Up to 2-3″ of rainfall currently looks possible by the end of the day. This unsettled weather pattern will finally come to end by late week as this system exits to the east. Skies will finally brighten back up by Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies expected this weekend. Temperatures are also forecast to trend up during this time to the 60s by Sunday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided...
21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473
Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed

Latest News

Our rain chances increase as we get closer to Thursday as the front moves through bringing us a...
First Alert Forecast: More rain to impact South Mississippi through Thursday, and this weekend we are forecasting a rise in temperatures as Highs return to the 60s by Sunday.
Flash flooding is likely on Thursday after heavy rain returns to the area with our next system!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Waves of rain expected throughout the week
First Alert Forecast: periods of unsettled weather expected throughout the week