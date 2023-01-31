First Alert Forecast: dreary, chilly weather to continue through mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another gloomy and overcast afternoon is in store for the area today with a stalled boundary draped overhead. We should also see a bit of spread in temperatures today with this front. Expect highs in the Lower Delta to only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, middle to upper 40s closer to the Jackson Metro, and in the 50s farther to the southeast. Showers will also be possible today, mainly during the evening hours, as a disturbance rides along the front. A few showers could linger around during the overnight period as temperatures fall to the 30s to lower 40s.

We’re also expecting to have a temperature gradient across central Mississippi again on Wednesday. Highs in Jackson will get close to 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon with 40s expected to the NW and 50s to the SE. Chances for rain will also gradually pick up by the end of the day into tomorrow night.

Periods of heavier rainfall are likely during the day Thursday, which could result in localized flash flooding in some spots. Up to 2-3″ of rainfall currently looks possible by the end of the day. This unsettled weather pattern will finally come to end by late week as this system exits to the east. Skies will finally brighten back up by Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies expected this weekend. Temperatures are also forecast to trend up during this time to the 60s by Sunday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.