Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi.

“These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”

Greenville Bypass construction continues

Crews are making headway on the construction of approximately nine miles of four-lane highway known as the U.S. 82 Greenville Bypass from State Route 1 to Leland. Work began on the major construction project last year.

Six box culverts have been constructed with work on two others underway. Crews are now preparing to pour deck on the Kuhn Road bridge, driving piles for the Old U.S. 61 bridge, pouring columns for a Black Bayou bridge and paving the mainline from Kuhn Road to Old U.S. 61.

“Once complete, the Greenville Bypass will greatly alleviate traffic congestion, increase safe driving conditions and enhance business and economic opportunities in Greenville, Leland and surrounding areas,” said Simmons. “It is exciting to see such progress on this massive construction project in Washington County. I consider this project one of the greatest in many years in the Mississippi Delta and look forward to seeing it through.”

The $137 million contract was awarded to Eutaw Construction of Madison. Work is on track to be completed fall 2025.

I-20 Frontage Road extension project complete in Vicksburg

Crews recently completed a capacity project in Vicksburg that will improve safety and mobility in the area. The project called for the construction of the I-20 south frontage road extension to U.S. 80 in Warren County.

“The project also included repairs to five bridges within the Vicksburg city limits, further preserving infrastructure in western Mississippi,” said Simmons.

The $17.3 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc. of Columbia.

Mill and overlay on I-55 in Holmes County

A mill and overlay of 22 miles of I-55 from half a mile north of State Route 17 to the Carroll County line continues in Holmes County. In addition to the mill and overlay, trees are also being cleared within 50 feet of the travel lane.

Crews continue clearing efforts and repairing failed areas on ramps throughout the project.

The $39 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi of Jackson. Work is estimated to be completed by spring 2024.

U.S. 61 intersection improvements near completion in Jefferson County

A project that provides improvements to the intersection of U.S. 61 and State Route 533 in Jefferson County is wrapping up. Most work is complete as the contractor awaits permanent signage to install.

“The project will greatly enhance safety conditions along a busy intersection of two highways near Fayette,” said Simmons.

The $2.7 million project was awarded to G. Rayborn Contracting of Natchez. Remaining work will wrap up by the spring.

State Route 27 bridge replacement in Warren County

A project to replace a bridge on State Route 27 over the Big Black River in Warren County is making headway. Clearing operations are complete and borrow material is being hauled in to construct the new alignment.

Drilled shafts are being constructed on the south end of the bridge. Crews are beginning to pour caps on the north side of the Big Black River.

The $19 million contract was awarded to Key, LLC of Madison. Work is estimated to be completed this fall.

State Route 3 slide repair in Warren County

A slide repair project on State Route 3 located 3.4 miles north of the U.S. 61/SR 3 interchange remains underway. The project also calls for the repair of a box culvert 0.1 mile north of State Route 433.

The slope near the IP Plant has been graded and grassed. Remaining work is on track to be completed by the summer.

The $1.3 million contract was awarded to Hemphill Construction Company of Florence.

State Route 18 bridge replacement in Copiah County

A bridge replacement project on State Route 18 between the Claiborne and Hinds County lines is underway in Copiah County. Box culverts are currently being constructed along with the detour.

The $4.9 million contract was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company of Lake. Work is anticipated to be completed by spring 2024.

State Route 27 bridge replacement in Hinds County

Another bridge replacement project on SR 27 is underway over Maxie Creek in Hinds County. Traffic has been moved onto the detour bridge. Crews are currently driving piles for the new bridge.

The $5.6 million contract was awarded to Key, LLC. The project is expected to wrap up this fall.

Interstate 55 overlay continues in Copiah County

A mill and overlay of 11 miles of I-55 from the Lincoln County line to Hazlehurst is progressing in Copiah County. All clearing operations along the interstate are complete. Crews have completed half of the mainline paving.

The $16.1 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons of Mount Olive. Remaining work is on track to be completed summer 2023.

Lottery-funded projects wrapping up across district

In Claiborne County, a lottery-funded overlay of State Route 548 from the beginning of state maintenance at Hermanville to the Copiah County line is underway. Crews have repaired failed areas on the project and will begin mainline paving. The $2.8 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen of Jackson, and is expected to wrap up this spring.

In Copiah County, a lottery-funded mill and overlay of 14 miles of U.S. 51 from the Lincoln County line to south of State Route 28, a half mile of State Route 850 from U.S. 51 to the end of state maintenance and just over half a mile of State Route 848 from U.S. 51 to the end of state maintenance is underway. The contractor has begun mainline paving efforts. The nearly $5 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen and expected to wrap up this spring.

In Humphreys County, a lottery-funded mill and overlay of two miles of U.S. 49 W from the five-lane section south of Belzoni to north of State Route 12 west is complete. The $3.2 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi.

In Issaquena County, a lottery-funded mill and overlay of eight miles of State Route 16 from the beginning of state maintenance in Grace to the end of state maintenance in Rolling Fork is complete. The $4.3 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi.

In Sharkey County, a lottery-funded project that calls for the overlay of 20 miles of U.S. 61 from the Issaquena County line to Rolling Fork is complete. The $6.1 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi.

In Sunflower County, the state lottery and $250,000 in special funds from the legislature overlayed eight miles of State Route 3 from U.S. 49 W to U.S. 82 at Moorhead. The $2.8 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi. All work on this project is complete.

District-wide intersection improvements

A project calling for improvements to intersections throughout District 3 is underway. Work consists of updating and adding signs, stripe, raised pavement markers, flasher assemblies and lights at various intersections throughout the district. Crews have begun striping and installing signs at various intersections throughout the district.

The nearly $3 million project was awarded to Atwood Fence Company of Kosciusko. Work is scheduled to be completed this summer.

“I want to express my appreciation to the MDOT staff, the contractors and their employees for keeping Mississippi moving through their dedicated work on our state roads and bridges,” said Simmons. “Motorists are reminded to slow down and be on high alert for roadside workers working to complete these projects as quickly and safely as possible. Finally, as Commissioner, I want to thank the taxpayers for allowing us to put your tax dollars to work for you.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.