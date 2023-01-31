Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago

A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer in a home in Chicago on Monday.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not released much information.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.

It is not clear who else may have been involved.

Police have not taken anyone into custody yet.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided...
21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473
Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty

Latest News

FILE - RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police...
Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend Biden State of Union speech
Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Friends remember pro skier killed in avalanche
Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.
US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, January 31