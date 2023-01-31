Another suspect named in shooting of delivery driver killed in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have identified a suspect accused in connection to the murder of a delivery driver in Belhaven.

Darren Shannon is wanted in the murder of Corey Price. Investigators say Shannon is from Jackson.

Price was killed on November 2 while delivering food to a Belhaven home.

Three juveniles have already been charged. Shannon is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call Capitol Police.

