Mothers of Murdered Sons

Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty

Preston Hemphill
Preston Hemphill(MPD Facebook)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another MPD officer involved in the Tyre Nichols investigation was relieved of duty.

According to Memphis Police Department, officer Preston Hemphill was suspended on Jan 15.

Unlike Hemphill, five other former officers involved were taken into custody on Jan 26.

Criminal Defense Attorney Lee Gerald is representing Hemphill.

“I can confirm that I represent MPD officer Hemphill who was the third officer at the initial stop of Mr. Nichols. Video one is his body cam footage,” said Gerald. “As per departmental regulations, Officer Hemphill activated his body cam. He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”

Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.

Those five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault - act in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, and aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon.

It is unclear if Hemphill will be charged and how he was involved.

According to Associated Press, information on disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released because Hemphill was not fired and the department typically releases information about officers who are relieved of duty after an investigation ends.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who are representing Tyre Nichols’ family, said in a statement Monday:

“The news today from Memphis officials that Officer Preston Hemphill was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago, but not yet terminated or charged, is extremely disappointing. Why is his identity and the role he played in Tyre’s death just now coming to light? We have asked from the beginning that the Memphis Police Department be transparent with the family and the community – this news seems to indicate that they haven’t risen to the occasion. It certainly begs the question why the white officer involved in this brutal attack was shielded and protected from the public eye, and to date, from sufficient discipline and accountability. The Memphis Police Department owes us all answers.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also released a statement:

“As mayor, I take violations of departmental policies very seriously, but I cannot comment further on employment matters during the pendency of administrative reviews.

In regards to the Scorpion Unit, I have had many conversations with Chief Davis about this unit over the last several weeks, including its deactivation.  I support Chief Davis’ decision to permanently deactivate the unit for the reasons the chief set out over the weekend.”

Memphis police says it is an ongoing investigation.

