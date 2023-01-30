Things To Know Monday, January 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday

Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his annual State of the State address Monday. He will discuss the status and progress of Mississippi under his leadership. Reeves is expected to outline his goals for lawmakers at the state capitol during this legislative session. Full details about the governor’s address have not yet been released but he’s expected to talk about some of his administration’s accomplishments over the past year and begin to make his case for re-election. The governor will deliver the state of the state address at 5 p.m. Monday on the south steps of the capitol building. WLBT will stream the event live and have a full recap of his remarks.

2. Jackson residents grow frustrated with city’s lack of response to water leaks

Residents across the capital city say when they call 3-1-1 for help regarding a water or sewage leak, they are sent straight to voice mail. and they are growing tired of the lack of response. “If things aren’t addressed, there’s nothing good that can happen,” Northeast Jackson resident Gretchen Gulmon said. Gretchen Gulmon is one of many residents living in Jackson that say calling 3-1-1 seems useless. “I have not been successful at getting anybody from the city to come to look at it. I have called I have emailed the website for the city water. I’ve had no follow-up,” Gulmon said. For the past year, Culmon said she’s had a leak in her yard coming from a city pipe, and each day, it’s run through her yard and into her neighbors. “It makes you feel very bad because of our weather, our water situation, and the fact that it’s just streaming down the street all the time,” Gulmon said. Ted Henifin, the Third-Party Manager over Jackson’s Water System, told 3 on your side in December that Microsoft had offered to build an interface where customers could call or go online to pay bills, report issues, and more -- so city workers could have a paper trail to address issues more efficiently.

3. Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII

Multiple professional athletes will sport the pride of the Magnolia State in the 2023 NFL Super Bowl. After the outcome of the NFC and AFC Championship games, 11 NFL football players either from the state or who played college football in Mississippi will participate in Super Bowl LVII as members of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Eight athletes play for the Eagles while three play for the Chiefs.

