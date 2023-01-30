Careers
Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies

A crop of medical marijuana.
A crop of medical marijuana.(Source: WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness.

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”

The alliance tags itself as “the unifying voice of over 147,000 patients in Mississippi whose quality of life can improve through the safe and well-regulated use of medical cannabis,” its website states.

The news comes days after the first medical marijuana products were sold in Mississippi. The state officially legalized its sale and use in 2022.

“For many decades, robust research-based data collection and analysis of medical cannabis outcomes have been lacking,” a release from the alliance states. “With their participation, Mississippi patients, research sponsors, and dispensaries can help Mississippi make history by participating in medical cannabis research studies.”

