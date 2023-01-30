MPD: Man charged with second-degree murder after running over victim he gets ‘high with’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with second-degree murder after running over a victim with his car on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a man struck by a truck at 10:15 p.m. outside of a residence on Sunrise Street.

Police say officers made the scene and found the victim underneath an unoccupied black 2005 GMC Envoy with TN tag, #762BCKK.

The Memphis Fire Department freed the victim’s body from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by the hospital staff at 10:55 p.m.

Investigators learned on the scene that the suspect driving the vehicle was called “Big Man” and that he lived on the same street where the incident took place.

Police say investigators went to Big Man’s house and talked to a relative who stated that Big Man was Willie Fitzgerald, and that he drove a black GNC Envoy.

On Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m., Fitzgerald returned to the scene and was taken into custody by officers.

Fitzgerald was taken to the homicide office and told investigators that he was sitting in his driveway when the victim, whom he knows from the neighborhood and gets high with, walked up to his window wearing a mask and armed with a bat.

The victim then broke out Fitzgerald’s front driver’s side window.

Fitzgerald then got into a physical altercation with the victim. He took off running and ended up in the front yard of a residence on Sunrise Street.

Fitzgerald was driving in his car and caught up with the victim.

According to police, Fitzgerald explained that he was trying to detain the victim when he struck him with his vehicle approximately 10 houses over from where they were originally fighting.

Fitzgerald was transported to jail for booking and processing.

