Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Garrett Busby and Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple professional athletes will sport the pride of the Magnolia State in the 2023 NFL Super Bowl.

After the outcome of the NFC and AFC Championship games, 11 NFL football players either from the state or who played college football in Mississippi will participate in Super Bowl LVII as members of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eight athletes play for the Eagles while three play for the Chiefs.

All four of the former Mississippi State Bulldogs play on the defensive side of the ball, which includes defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, a Yazoo City native, and cornerback Darius Slay for Philadelphia and Starkville, Mississippi native, linebacker Willie Gay and Houston, Mississippi native Chris Jones represent Kansas City.

Eagles’ wide receiver A.J. Brown is the lone former Ole Miss Rebels and is ironically from Starkville. Another Eagles wide receiver, Terrance “Quez” Watkins, played college football for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive lineman Cameron Tom is a former Southern Miss Golden Eagle as well.

Philadelphia running back Kenneth Gainwell’s hometown is Yazoo City, Mississippi with Darius Harris of the Chiefs and Nakobe Dean of the Eagles representing Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Brandon, Mississippi native Gardner Minshew rounds out the astounding 8 members of the Philadelphia Eagles representing the state.

All nine athletes will compete for a chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, February 12, at 5:30 p.m. The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

The contest will be aired on your local Fox station.

