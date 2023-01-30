Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are too busy to keep your home as clean as you would like, don’t feel so bad.

Marie Kondo, star of the Netflix Show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” faces the same issue these days.

Tidying up is no longer at the top of Kondo’s to-do list.

Kondo wrote on her website that she gave up her need for perfection after having her second daughter. Since giving birth to her third child in 2021, Kondo has learned to cut herself some slack when it comes to organization and tidiness.

The 38-year-old said at a recent event that her home is “messy,” but that she is spending her time in a way that is appropriate for this stage of her life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say

Latest News

Empty home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames
Vacant home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames
Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of...
VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale
A crop of medical marijuana.
Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies
Vacant home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames
Empty home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security