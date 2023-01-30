Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Rankin County man.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive.

The MHP says a 1992 Blazer traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the right and collided with a tree.

The driver, John Rountree, died on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

